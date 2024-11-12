Hamas demands Arab, Islamic action to stop Israeli genocide in Gaza

Palestinian resistance group Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries on Tuesday to act to end Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

The call came one day after leaders of Arab and Islamic countries held an extraordinary summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

In its final statement, the summit called for a binding UN Security Council resolution for a cease-fire in Gaza and immediate access to humanitarian aid in the enclave.

It also called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and an end to the ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

"The Palestinian people are waiting for their Arab and Muslim brothers to immediately translate the decisions and calls (into action) and activate all available tools to impose a halt to the aggression, provide them with relief, break the siege, and support their steadfastness," Hamas said in a statement.

Israel has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. The onslaught has killed more than 43,600 victims and rendered the enclave almost uninhabitable.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed nearly 3,200 people and injured over 14,000 others since October last year.










