REPUBLICANS READY TO DELIVER TRUMPS AGENDA: U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER

The Republicans are ready to deliver President-elect Donald Trump's agenda, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday.

"This leadership will hit the ground running to deliver President Trump's agenda," Johnson told reporters alongside the House of Representatives Republican leadership team.

The Republicans clinched a majority in last week's election -- assuming control of the House and Senate, and the White House.

"We are looking forward to governing in unified government beginning in January. It's true that on Tuesday, voters rejected what they really felt was the misery of the last four years.

"We're moving on and we're turning the page, and this is something that the American people desperately need and deserve. We are going to raise an America First banner above this place," said Johnson.

He added that there would be no time wasted before work begins on securing the border, projecting strength on the world stage, restoring America's energy dominance and ending "wokeness and radical gender ideology."

"This leadership team standing behind me has been preparing for this moment, and we are ready to deliver on America's mandate in the next Congress," he added.

TRUMP MAY VISIT CAPITOL



Johnson said there are "preliminary plans" for Trump to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

"We're working out the details of him gathering with us potentially tomorrow morning before he goes to the White House, and that would be a great meeting and a moment for all of us," he added.

President Joe Biden invited Trump to meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House announced Saturday.

Trump won the presidential election last Tuesday with 312 electoral college votes, surpassing the threshold of 270 against Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

SENATE LEADERSHIP RACE



Asked about the Senate leadership race, Johnson said there are "really qualified" candidates.

In a secret ballot election Wednesday, three candidates will run to replace Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has held the post for nearly two decades and will step down at the end of this year.

Senators John Thune, John Cornyn and Rick Scott will compete for the post Wednesday.

"I'm not gonna put my thumb on the scale on that," said Johnson, adding they are all his "favorites."

He said whoever is elected new leader, the House looks forward "to working with him beginning immediately."