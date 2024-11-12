Türkiye’s President Erdoğan meets with leaders from around globe at climate change conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met with world leaders on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Erdoğan met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

In the meeting, the two leaders expressed their mutual commitment to boosting bilateral ties between the two nations.

Erdoğan thanked Aliyev for hosting the COP29 conference.

MEETING WITH KAZAKH PRESIDENT



Separately, Erdoğan met with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the conference's sidelines.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Ankara and Astana, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan said that in the days ahead, Türkiye and Kazakhstan aim to deepen cooperation in the defense industry, energy, agriculture, education, and culture through future steps.

Emphasizing that efforts to enhance bilateral relations in all areas will continue, Erdoğan noted the importance of the Turkic world standing strong in response to Israel's attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdoğan's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç were all present at the meeting.

TALKS WITH MOLDOVA'S PRESIDENT



In addition, the Turkish leader also met with Moldova's President Maia Sandu.

The two leaders discussed ties between the two countries, as well as global and regional issues.

President Erdoğan said Turkish-Moldovan relations will continue to develop on the basis of strategic partnership.

Stressing that the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, where the Israeli genocide continues, has reached catastrophic proportions, and the situation in Lebanon is worsening, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue to "do everything it can" to bring peace to the region.

MEETING WITH MONTENEGRIN PRESIDENT



Erdoğan also met with his Montenegrin counterpart Yakov Milatovic on the margins of the COP29 World Leaders Summit.

Their meeting addressed bilateral relations, as well as global and regional issues.

President Erdoğan said the establishment of a high-level cooperation council mechanism between Türkiye and Montenegro would be beneficial for the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that work on this initiative is ongoing, he stated that boosting the trade volume between the two countries would further deepen their relations.

Israel's aggression is spreading, threatening regional security and the global system, said Erdoğan, stressing Türkiye's continuing efforts for an immediate cease-fire and to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.