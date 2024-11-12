At least 17 killed as bus plunges into river in Pakistan

A bus carrying a wedding party fell into the Indus River on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 dead in Pakistan's northeastern Gilgit-Baltistan region, local officials confirmed.

Sixteen bodies have been recovered, while the search for others continues, Senior Superintendent of Police Sher Khan told Pakistan news outlet, Dawn.com. Media reports said the bride, initially the sole survivor of the accident, later died from her injuries.

Initial reports indicate that speeding may have caused the driver to lose control, leading to the accident, according to the Pamir Times.

Rescue efforts are focused on finding nine people who are still missing.

President Asif Ali Zardari extended condolences to the families of the victims.