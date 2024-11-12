2 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis city in Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli army targeted a roadside stall displaying goods in the southwestern Qizan Abu Rashwan area, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in October 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.



















