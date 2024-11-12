Israeli army begins 2nd phase of ground operation in southern Lebanon: Report

The Israeli army has begun the second phase of its ground operation in southern Lebanon, which the army says involves advancing toward Hezbollah's second line of defense, Israeli daily Maariv reported Tuesday.

"The Israeli army has initiated the second phase of the ground maneuver in southern Lebanon, with the 36th Division advancing toward Hezbollah's second defensive line," said Maariv.

The 36th Division is an armored division and is the largest among the Israeli military formations.

According to the daily, forces from the division were involved in the new operation in southern Lebanon, including the Golani Brigade, the Paratroopers Brigade, and the 188th Armored Brigade, with combat engineers working alongside them.

The Israeli daily said the purpose of this operation is "to dismantle Hezbollah formations in the area and apply pressure on Hezbollah regarding political settlement negotiations in Lebanon."

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are targets of Hezbollah in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 3,300 people have been killed and over 14,200 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.



















