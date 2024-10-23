Zelenskyy claims North Korea preparing 2 brigades to support Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday claimed that North Korea is preparing two military brigades to support Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

"Several reports were made by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding our frontline situation and prospects for the near future. In particular, we have information that two units of military personnel from North Korea are being trained-potentially even two brigades of 6,000 people each," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

"This is a challenge, but we know how to respond to it. It's crucial that our partners do not shy away from this challenge as well," he added.

Zelenskyy went on to express his gratitude to all the countries and leaders who condemned North Korea in this regard.

"All of us in the world are equally interested in ending the war, not in prolonging it. Therefore, together we must stop Russia and its accomplices," he also said.

"If Russia can still make this war bigger and longer, then everyone in the world who is still not helping to force Russia to make peace is actually helping (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to fight," he added.

Neither Russian nor North Korean authorities have yet commented on Zelenskyy's claims.