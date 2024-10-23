Harris slams Trump’s 'deeply troubling' remarks praising Hitler

Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris slammed her Republican rival Donald Trump on Wednesday for reported remarks about Adolf Hitler.

Her comments were in response to a New York Times report that said John Kelly, Trump's longest-serving White House chief of staff, claimed his former boss praised Hitler on multiple occasions.

"He commented more than once that, 'You know, Hitler did some good things, too,'" Kelly said Trump told him, according to the Times. "That was a big surprise to him that the generals were not loyal to the boss, in this case him," said Kelly.

Harris responded in a news conference and said, "Yesterday, we learned that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler."

She said it is "deeply troubling" and "incredibly dangerous" that Trump would invoke Hitler, who she said killed 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans.

"This is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best," said the vice president.

Kelly also claimed that if reelected president, Trump would govern like a dictator and he meets the definition of a fascist.

Trump "does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him," said Harris. "So, the bottom line is this, we know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power. The question in 13 days will be, what do the American people want," she said.

Harris' remarks came less than two weeks before the Nov. 5 presidential election.