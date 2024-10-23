PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT ABBAS DISCUSSES GAZA CEASE-FIRE EFFORTS WITH EGYPTS SISI

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss efforts to achieve an immediate cease-fire and expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

They addressed the joint efforts of Palestinian and Egyptian leadership to secure an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory, during the meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS Summit in Russia.

The discussions also focused on accelerating the delivery of aid to the Palestinian people, particularly in northern Gaza, which is facing a severe Israeli blockade.

Abbas and Sisi emphasized the need for urgent international intervention to halt Israeli actions, which they described as violations of international law.

The two leaders also reviewed attacks on Palestinian people, land and holy sites in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Abbas reiterated that "Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state" and reaffirmed Palestine's rejection of any actions that would separate Gaza from the rest of the state.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire

Nearly 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 100,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

