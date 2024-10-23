NATO chief expresses solidarity with Türkiye after terrorist attack in Ankara

NATO's secretary general on Wednesday expressed solidarity with Türkiye after a terrorist attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

"Deeply concerning reports of dead and wounded in Ankara. NATO stands with our Ally Turkey," Mark Rutte said on X.

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely," Rutte added.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that 3 people killed and 14 wounded in the attack.

He called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for information on the latest developments.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.