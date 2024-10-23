UN chief extends condolences over terrorist attack in Turkish capital

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday extended condolences to Türkiye after a terrorist attack targeted facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara.

"We await information but condemn this attack on civilians. We send our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the full recovery of those injured," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Anadolu on behalf of Guterres.

Three people have died in the attack, with 14 wounded, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Two terrorists were also neutralized, he said.

He called on people seeking the latest developments to rely on statements from official sources.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Ankara prosecutors launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.



















