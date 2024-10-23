5 killed, 22 injured in terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara

Two terrorists who attacked Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) facilities in the capital Ankara were "neutralized," while five people were killed and 22 were injured, a top official announced Wednesday evening.

"In the terrorist attack on the TAI Kahramankazan facilities, two terrorists have been neutralized," said the country's Interior Minister.

"Unfortunately, we have five martyrs, the total number of injured has reached 22," Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the terrorist attack, stating: "I condemn this heinous attack on facilities of The Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz condemned the attack, saying, "This heinous act targets Türkiye's successes in the defense industry.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also condemned the attack, underlining that Türkiye would continue fighting "resolutely against all terrorist elements, both inside and outside the country, and the powers that support them."

"In the upcoming period, we will keep strengthening our national defense capabilities and never allow those targeting Türkiye, along with their proxies, to achieve their ambitions over our country," Fidan said on X.

In another message of condemnation, President Erdoğan's chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç said: "We will not never and ever allow terrorist organizations to disrupt the unity and solidarity of our country, both inside and outside."

The country's Defense Minister Yaşar Güler expressed Ankara's determination on its fight against terrorism.

"We will not rest until the last terrorist is neutralized, and we will avenge this act and their pain in kind. Everyone will see this," Güler told reporters.

Following the terrorist attack, the country's Defense Industry Agency President Haluk Görgün and his delegation, as well as the general manager of the TAI left the SAHA EXPO in Istanbul for Ankara.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, and Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı all condemned the attack.

Yerlikaya called on the public to rely on statements from official sources for the latest developments.

Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said that the country will not take a step back from the defense industry and the "National Technology Initiative journey."

"Technology Initiative and our defense industry are the keys to a fully independent Türkiye," he said.

The country's Justice Minister also condemned the attack, saying: "An investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack, with one chief prosecutor and eight public prosecutors assigned to the case."

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation on X urged the public to watch for statements from official sources and to avoid "unfounded" allegations.

An explosion and gunshots were heard on Wednesday at Turkish Aerospace Industries' facilities in Ankara's Kahramankazan district.

Security forces, firefighters, and paramedics were dispatched to the area.

It was reported that the defense firm's personnel were directed to shelters for security reasons.

Turkish deputy parliament speaker Celal Adan also condemned the attack, saying: "We condemn this treacherous terrorist attack. No act of terrorism can divert our country from its path. They will drown in the blood they have shed."

Security forces, fire department, health as well as Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams were dispatched to the scene as the terror attack still continues.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack targeting the facility.

























