President Erdoğan condemns 'heinous' attack on facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the BRICS Summit. Erdoğan condemned the "heinous" terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries' facilities in Ankara.

Key points from Erdoğan's speech are as follows:

"Thank you for inviting me to the BRICS Summit. I am pleased to be with you following our meeting in Astana. We have 4 martyrs and 14 injured in an attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara. I condemn this heinous terrorist attack and pray for Allah's mercy on our martyrs."

Key points from Russian President Putin's speech are as follows:

"We would like to express our condolences to Türkiye. We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place at TAI.

Your presence here is important for us. Russia-Türkiye relations have the characteristics of good neighborliness. Over the years, our relations have developed based on our experiences. We are making dynamic progress every year in commercial matters. I would like to highlight the increase in our trade volumes. As you can see, Türkiye is an important partner in our strategic relations. Akkuyu is an exemplary project in this regard. The steps we are taking to establish an international gas network in Türkiye have started to bear fruit. Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is an important project for us, and we are working on it 24/7. We expect it to operate more efficiently next year.

We have also made more progress in tourism activities. More than a million of our people are visiting Türkiye. In August, 4.5 million of our citizens visited Türkiye."















