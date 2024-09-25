Czech president urges Ukraine to be 'realistic' in reclaiming territory

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel, who has also served as chairman of the NATO Military Committee, has called for a pragmatic approach to Ukraine's territorial ambitions as war fatigue sets in.

In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, Pavel spoke about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for realism in Kyiv's war objectives.

"Ukraine will have to be realistic about its prospects of recovering territory occupied by Russia," Pavel said, pointing to the growing fatigue felt across various sectors due to the 31-month-long conflict.

In his assessment of the war's most likely outcome, the Czech leader said: "A part of Ukrainian territory will be under Russian occupation, temporarily."

He cautioned that this "temporary" situation could last for years, citing historical examples such as the former Soviet Union occupation of the Baltic states.

Pavel expressed skepticism about either side achieving their maximalist goals.

"To talk about a defeat of Ukraine or defeat of Russia, it will simply not happen," he said, adding: "So the end will be somewhere in between."



