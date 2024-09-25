'Peace is never automatic': UN chief tells Security Council

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged stronger leadership to overcome global conflicts, emphasizing that "peace demands action."

"The topic is rooted in a fundamental truth: Peace is never automatic. Peace demands action. And peace demands leadership," Guterres said at a UN Security Council session on the maintenance of international peace and security.

He noted growing geopolitical divisions that are blocking solutions to the world's most intractable conflicts.

"We're seeing deepening geo-political divisions and mistrust. Impunity is spreading, with repeated violations of international law and the UN Charter," he said, urging nations to uphold their commitments.

Citing the crises in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, Guterres emphasized that civilians are paying the steepest price and "the legitimacy and effectiveness of the United Nations, and this Council, are undermined."

He urged greater unity within the Council, arguing that "a united Council can make a tremendous difference for peace. A divided Council cannot."

"Leadership for peace means ensuring that the UN Security Council acts in a meaningful way to ease global tensions," he said, highlighting the need for collaboration among Council members to find common ground.

Emphasizing the complexities of current conflicts, Guterres stated that "peace can seem an impossible dream. But I strongly believe that peace is possible if we stick to principles."

He specified that peace in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan are attainable through adherence to international law and a commitment to a cease-fire and negotiations.

"Peace in Gaza is possible," he emphasized, as he demanded "the immediate release of all hostages" and a path toward a two-state solution.

Guterres had a plea to all member states to fulfill their responsibilities: "Contribute to this Council's success — not its diminishment."

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), stressed that "dehumanization" is the root cause of all atrocities in "war, horrific events throughout history."

Saying that ICRC is witnessing "emboldened warring parties disregarding their legal obligations," Egger stressed that there is also the use of "overly permissive interpretations of international humanitarian law to justify violations destruction and impediments to humanitarian action."

"We must see the Council's rhetorical support for international humanitarian law put into action," she said, urging member states to "pick up the phone and demand compliance when your ally bends the rules of war, beyond recognition."

U.S. envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, highlighted widespread conflicts and challenges across the globe and pledged the U.S.' determination to "prevent a wider war that engulfs the entire region" of the Middle East.

"Full scale war is not in anyone's interest," she said, urging a diplomatic solution to end the suffering in Gaza.

Reiterating calls for UN reform, Thomas-Greenfield said "We must build a stronger, more effective and more inclusive United Nations," as well as the UN system, including the Security Council.