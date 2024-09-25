Turkish, Guinea-Bissau presidents meet for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Wednesday with Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo in the U.S.

Erdoğan and Embalo held a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, where they discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues were discussed.

Erdoğan said that it is "important" to develop commercial and economic relations between the two countries, and also the cooperation in the areas of military and defense industry, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.