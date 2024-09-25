UN rapporteur says 1M Gazans need 'urgent shelter' before winter

The UN's special rapporteur on the right to housing said on Wednesday that a million people in Gaza need "urgent shelter" as temperatures are getting lower.

"A million people on Gaza need urgent shelter supplies before winter sets in," Balakrishnan Rajagopal said on X.

"Action now!" Rajagopal urged.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,500 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 96,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.