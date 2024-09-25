Blinken: U.S. 'intensely engaged' in efforts to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon, secure cease-fire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. is "intensely engaged" with several partners to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and to secure a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

"We're intensely engaged with a number of partners to de-escalate tensions in Lebanon and to work to get a cease-fire agreement that would have so many benefits for all concerned," he said at a G20 foreign ministers meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Blinken also reiterated the U.S. condemnation of Russia's "war of aggression" against Ukraine and highlighted the need for all nations to uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

"We all have to do that whenever those principles are being violated, especially by a member of the United Nations Security Council and a member of this group, and the G20," Blinken stated, referring to Russia.

Blinken also addressed efforts to reform the UN, particularly the Security Council. He emphasized that developing countries must have a greater voice in the global multilateral system.

"That's why the United States strongly supported the African Union joining the G20, and we're so glad to have them with us today," said Blinken. He reiterated U.S. support for expanding the Security Council to include two permanent seats for African countries, as well as a non-permanent seat for small island developing states.

"We've reaffirmed our support for permanent representation for Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as those countries we have long supported for permanent seats: Germany, India and Japan," he added.