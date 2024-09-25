Türkiye, Iraq taking steps to develop cooperation: President Erdoğan

Türkiye and Iraq have been taking steps to develop cooperation, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Erdoğan received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the Turkish House on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, where they discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The president told al-Sudani that both countries and the region would benefit from the implementation of the Development Road Project, which is an important trade route project linking Iraq and Türkiye with railways, roads, ports, and cities.

Erdoğan noted that cooperation in the fight against terrorism is important at this point.

Stressing that the solidarity of the international community is necessary to prevent Israel's attempts to spread conflicts to the region, Erdoğan said that Israel "would definitely be held accountable for its massacres in Palestinian territories," according to the directorate.

Erdoğan visited Iraq in April for the first time in 13 years to discuss bilateral relations, counter-terrorism and regional issues, including Israel's war on the Gaza Strip.

Türkiye had signed 26 deals with Iraq, with Erdoğan welcoming the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization" in Iraq.

The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding in August on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 victims, including women, and children.