Belarus claims to have downed multiple drones for violations of airspace

Belarus claimed on Thursday that its forces shot down several drones that had violated the country's airspace overnight.

"On Sept. 5, a violation of the State Border of the Republic of Belarus in the airspace was recorded, presumably by unmanned aerial vehicles," Sergey Frolov, the first deputy commander of the Belarusian Air Force, said in a statement issued by the Defense Ministry.

All of the drones were shot down by Belarusian air defenses, Frolov said, adding that an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

He did not specify which part of the border the drones crossed into Belarus or how many drones entered the country's airspace.

However, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that a drone launched by Russia during an overnight attack on the war-torn country had crossed into Belarus.









