UN demands Israeli 'occupying power in Gaza' ensure access for humanitarian work

The UN on Thursday stressed that the Israeli government, "as the occupying power in Gaza," must ensure that humanitarian organizations can effectively carry out their work.

In a news conference, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the critical role of the UN and the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) as the "backbone, heart, lungs, and arms" of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Stressing the need for Israel "as the occupying power in Gaza" to ensure access to humanitarian efforts, Dujarric said: "We are in constant contact with Israeli counterparts, notably COGAT (Israeli military's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories) on how to improve the system."

The "humanitarian situation in Gaza remains beyond catastrophic", he said, adding that a significant 35% decrease in cooked meals provided compared to July, with over 700,000 meals distributed from more than 200 kitchens.

"This is in part attributed to the multiple evacuation orders that were issued by the Israeli security forces, with at least 70 kitchens forced to either suspend cooked meals provision or relocate," he said.

Dujarric also noted that over one million people in central and southern Gaza did not receive any food rations in August.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 94,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.