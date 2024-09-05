Trump urges U.S. to produce all F-35 components domestically

Former President Donald Trump urged the U.S. on Thursday to produce all components of the F-35 fighter jet domestically, citing national security concerns.

"We will require all essential materials for our national security to be produced here in the United States, creating millions and millions of new manufacturing jobs," said Trump, who is seeking reelection in November.

"When we build the F-35, we have the wings built in one country, we have the tail rudders built in another country. We have the seats built in another country. We have the electronics built in seven different countries," said the former president at a luncheon at the Economic Club of New York.

"What the hell would we do if there's a war, and we'll end up fighting half of those countries, and we don't want to have a war, because right now, we're closer to World War III than we've ever been in our lives," he said.

The former president reiterated that the Ukraine war and conflict in the Gaza Strip would never have happened if he were president.

"The whole Middle East is blood. It would never have happened. That would never have happened. Respectfully, Iran was broke," he added.

The F-35 program is a joint, multinational acquisition program intended to develop and field a family of next-generation strike fighter aircraft. Seven partner nations -- the UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway -- contribute to the F-35's development, production and sustainment.

Türkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation was suspended because of a dispute about Ankara buying S-500 Russian air defense after its efforts to buy U.S. Patriot missiles were rebuffed.





















