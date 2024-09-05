Trump plans to create government efficiency commission headed by Musk

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S. September 5, 2024. (REUTERS)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that if he wins the November 5 election, he would establish a government efficiency commission headed by billionaire Elon Musk.

"At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his complete and total endorsement ... I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms," Trump said at the New York Economic Club.

The Republican presidential candidate added that Musk "has agreed" to lead that commission.

Musk floated the idea of an efficiency commission, saying he would be "happy to help out on such a commission," during an interview last month on X with Trump.

"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises," Musk wrote Thursday on X.