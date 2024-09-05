EGYPTIAN PRESIDENTS VISIT TO ANKARA RECEIVES WIDE MEDIA COVERAGE IN ARAB WORLD

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's official visit to Türkiye received wide coverage in the media of the Arab world.

Showing great interest in the visit, the press and media outlets from the Arab world covered the issues discussed by al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and highlighted the two leaders' joint emphasis on the cessation of Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Al-Gomhuria and Al-Ahram, Egypt's state-owned newspapers, were among the media outlets that highlighted the visit.

The Egyptian daily al-Yawm al-Sabi described the visit as "historic."

The official news agencies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported al-Sisi's visit to Ankara as breaking news.

The official news agencies of Kuwait and Oman carried the Egyptian president's visit to Türkiye in their headlines.

Saudi Arabia's Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper also gave coverage of al-Sisi's visit. The newspaper published an interview with Türkiye's Ambassador to Cairo Salih Mutlu Şen.

Kuwait's Al Rai and Al-Anba newspapers, UAE's Al Khaleej newspaper, and Qatar's Al Jazeera broadcaster also covered the visit.

Egyptian President al-Sisi paid an official visit to Türkiye on Sept. 4 at the invitation of Turkish President Erdoğan.

Erdoğan had visited Egypt in February and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had paid a separate visit to the country in August. Al-Sisi's visit to Türkiye marks the first of its kind since the Egyptian president took office.















