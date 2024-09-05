Netanyahu convenes security cabinet to discuss response to death of 6 Israeli hostages: Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the security cabinet on Thursday to discuss the government's response to six Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza last week, local media reported.

According to broadcaster Channel 13, the discussions centered on the need to maintain control over the strategic Philadelphi Corridor, located along the border between Gaza and Egypt, to prevent the smuggling of arms and captives.

The exclusive meeting, which excluded members of the wider Cabinet, highlighting divisions within Netanyahu's government.

Among those in attendance were Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Defense officials voiced opposition to immediate retaliatory military actions over the death of the hostages. They argued that the current circumstances were more conducive to negotiating a prisoner-hostage exchange deal with Palestinian group Hamas, rather than pursuing military escalation.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, has reiterated his refusal to withdraw Israeli forces from the Philadelphi Corridor, claiming that the border could be used to smuggle arms and hostages, further complicating efforts to recover them.

The refusal has stalled indirect cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with the movement demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the unrestricted return of displaced Palestinians.

For months, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 40,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 94,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.



















