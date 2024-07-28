UN peacekeeping force, mission warn of ‘wider conflagration’ between Israel and Hezbollah

The UN mission in Lebanon warned on Sunday of a "wider conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah following a deadly attack on the town of Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.

In a joint statement, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and head of UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Gen. Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, condemned "the death of civilians - young children and teenagers - in Majdal Shams."

They urged "the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire."

"It could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," they added.

Israeli authorities say at least 12 people were killed and 35 injured as a rocket struck a football field in the town of Druze in Majdal Shams, northern part of Golan Heights.

Israel accused Hezbollah for the attack, but the Lebanese group has denied responsibility.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded cross-border fire since the Gaza conflict in October, leading to fears of an all-out war.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said they will ensure that Hezbollah "pays a price."











