After violent protests, student leaders in 'police custody' end protest movement in Bangladesh

Students gather to protest the quota system in public service jobs and police, which killed at least six people and injured dozens more in Barishal, Bangladesh on July 17, 2024. (AA File Photo)

After days of violence that claimed over 200 lives, student leaders in Bangladesh Sunday announced ending their protest movement for reform to quota system in government jobs.

The announcement came in a video message recorded by police and sent to the media on Sunday evening.

Six coordinators of Bangladesh's Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, currently held in custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, announced the withdrawal of their movement.

This development follows weeks of violent protests led by students demanding reforms to the quota system, resulting in over 200 deaths and a heavy-handed response from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration.

Seven student coordinators had been detained by the DB and were reportedly subjected to torture.

In the video message, Naheed Islam, one of the coordinators, read a prepared statement affirming that their primary demand for a logical reform of the quota system had been met.

He urged the government to reopen educational institutions and ensure a proper learning environment, while announcing the immediate withdrawal of all movement activities.

Terming that statement from the six coordinators in DB custody a "coerced statement," other coordinators, who are still hiding and continuing the movement, said they would not be cowed down by government's intimidation.

"The statement which was forcefully taken from our coordinators can't be accepted," Abdul Quader, another main coordinator of the movement, wrote on his Facebook. "The whole country knows it is not acceptable. We will continue our movement until our demands are met."

Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad, another coordinator of the movement, wrote on his social media account that the "protest will continue on Monday."

At a press briefing on Sunday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan clarified that the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement currently in DB custody have not been arrested. He assured them that they would be released if the police determined they are no longer a threat.

Just before the video message from the six coordinators, Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, posted a statement on Facebook, explaining: "The coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were feeling insecure. To address this, we brought them to the DB office to understand their concerns. After discussing their issues and explaining our plans for ensuring student safety, their fears were alleviated."

The post also featured five photos of Harun Or Rashid, the head of the DB, dining with the six coordinators in custody.

Students launched protests in early July, demanding reform to the country's quota system for government jobs.