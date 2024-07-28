Several Palestinians killed, injured as Israeli fighter jet bombs house in Gaza

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured Sunday as an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

Al- Ahli Baptist Hospital received a number of dead and injured people, including children, after the attack, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said among the injuries received at the hospital were children with severe wounds, burns, and amputated limbs.

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency announced on Telegram that the Israeli army targeted a house belonging to the Jaal family on Thalathini Street in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 39,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,800 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





















