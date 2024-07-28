U.S. says Golan attack 'conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah'

The U.S. said on Sunday that a rocket attack in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed at least 12 people was conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

In a statement, White House's National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the U.S. officials have been in continuous discussions with Israeli and Lebanese counterparts regarding the attack on a football field in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"This attack was conducted by Lebanese Hezbollah. It was their rocket, and launched from an area they control. It should be universally condemned," Watson said.

The statement also said that Hezbollah started firing on Israel on Oct. 8, a day after the Hamas attack in Israel, and reiterated the U.S. support for Israel against what it said Iran-backed threats, including Hezbollah.

"The United States is also working on a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line that will end all attacks once and for all, and allow citizens on both sides of the border to safely return to their homes," said the statement.

Israel also blamed Hezbollah for the attack. However, Hezbollah denied any role in the attack.