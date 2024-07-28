Global travel warnings intensify as Israel considers military action against Hezbollah

The U.S., UK and France along with several other countries issued urgent travel advisories Sunday asking their citizens to avoid or leave Lebanon immediately as tensions escalate with Israel considering military action against the Lebanese Hezbollah group following a rocket strike in the occupied Golan Heights.

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon advised its citizens traveling to or from Lebanon to "monitor their flight status closely" as changes could occur with little notice. It also emphasized the need for travelers to "make alternate plans" if necessary.

In addition, the embassy underscored the "complex and rapidly changing" security environment in Lebanon, urging its citizens to take note of the current travel advisory, which recommends reconsidering travel to the country.

U.S. citizens are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and facilitate location tracking in emergencies.

Meanwhile, France condemned the attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan.

"We extend our condolences to the victims' families, including many minors, and express our solidarity with the injured," the French government said in a statement.

France also called for measures to prevent further military escalation.

It reiterated its advice for French nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon, Israel or the Palestinian Territories.

The UK Foreign Office also updated its travel advisory, urging British nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid "all travel to Lebanon."

The Norwegian Embassy in Beirut also issued a warning, noting that "the conflict between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel has escalated."

Germany also updated its travel advisory, urging its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.

It cited the volatile security situation and increased military conflicts between Lebanon and Israel, noting that the situation could worsen and make travel out of Lebanon difficult.

The Netherlands also updated its travel advisory, advising Dutch citizens to leave Lebanon urgently.

The travel advisory on the Netherlands' government website remains valid, indicating that the situation is marked by high risk and the Dutch embassy may not be able to provide assistance in an emergency.

Ireland updated its travel advisory as well, urging its citizens to leave Lebanon or cancel any travel plans.

The Irish Foreign Ministry warned that tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border could escalate quickly, affecting the ability to leave Lebanon.

Norwegian authorities advised their citizens to leave the country, saying "if the situation deteriorates, travel options out of Lebanon may become limited" and the embassy will have "very limited means to assist citizens."

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom posted on X: "I have said it several times and I will say it again: it is necessary for Swedish citizens to leave Lebanon or to refrain from going to the country in question. Please heed this clear call from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Belgium's Foreign Ministry said on X that "in light of the recent impact in Majdal Shams, Belgium reminds of its negative travel advisory for all travels to Israel, Jerusalem, Palestinian Territories & Lebanon. Belgians should leave Lebanon. Belgium strongly condemns this attack."

The Danish Foreign Ministry's Citizen Service said on X that "we emphasize that we advise against all travel to Lebanon and urge all Danes to leave the country while it is still possible. Read the travel advisory for Lebanon."

Australia reiterated its travel warning, advising citizens not to travel to Lebanon and to leave the country while commercial flights are still available.

The Australian government highlighted the instability of the security situation and warned that Beirut airport may close, potentially limiting options for leaving the country.

Tensions in the region further escalated after the Israeli army on Sunday presented the government with scenarios for a possible attack on Hezbollah following a missile strike that killed 12 people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli media.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack on Majdal Shams, the Lebanese group has denied responsibility.

According to Israel's Army Radio, the military formulated scenarios for a potential attack on Hezbollah and placed them on the table for political-level discussions to assess the situation.

Discussions took up the possibility of "undertaking more severe military action" in Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Hezbollah will "pay a heavy price" for the attack.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides. The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.





















