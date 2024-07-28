Manchester mayor urges caution after police violence at airport draws public wrath

People take part in a Stand Up To Racism demonstration in Manchester, Thursday July 25, 2024. (AP Photo)

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham urged Sunday the public not to rush to conclusions after footage showed police kicking a man in the head and face at Manchester Airport.

"A complex situation with two sides. I urge the public not to rush to judgment," said Burnham who gave a video statement to the media regarding the footage.

Security camera footage published by Manchester Evening News showed two people attacking officers at the Terminal 2 parking payment point before one was subdued and kicked.

Burnham highlighted that four suspects were arrested and emphasized the need to allow investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and Manchester Police to conclude.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates also stated that they have not yet interviewed the police officer involved but have spoken with one of the individuals and their family.

On July 23, footage on social media showed a person on the ground being kicked in the head and face by police, and another person being kicked and elbowed by an officer.

Manchester Police confirmed the suspects attacked three officers. The officer involved in the attack was removed from duty.

















