Macron says Israeli athletes 'welcome' at Paris Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Israeli athletes are "welcome" to the Paris Olympics 2024, and added that Russian athletes' participation in the international sporting event is up to the Olympic Committee.

In a live-streamed interview with France 2 ahead of the games, Macron stressed that Israel's situation differs from Russia's as Israel is not waging a "war of aggression" and that it is up to the Olympic Committee to decide whether Russian athletes should participate.

"We do not use the games to do politics. The Israeli athletes are welcome to our country. They will compete under their (national) colors as the committee has decided … and it is France's responsibility to guarantee their security," Macron said.

Left-wing lawmaker Thomas Portes' remarks about the Israeli athletes were "inadmissible," the president said, adding that he "most strictly" condemns those who, in a certain way, put those athletes at risk and "threaten them implicitly."

Thomas Portes, a member of the parliament from La France Insoumise (France Unbowed, or LFI), said over the weekend that "the Israeli delegation is not welcomed in Paris" and urged an end to a "double standard."

"French diplomacy must put pressure on the International Olympic Committee so that the Israeli flag and anthem are not admitted in the Olympic Games, just as this was done for Russia," he said.

Macron reiterated that France recognizes Israel's right to self-defense.

The president said he has "deep disagreements" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the premier, who did "not confirm" his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games on Friday, "would be welcome" as well.

"I am very attached to the State of Israel's security, but I am also very attached to the two-state solution and the establishment of a cease-fire since what is happening in Gaza today is inadmissible," Macron added.

- No new government 'until mid-August'

In response to a question about the country's political situation and debates over the formation of a new government following the snap parliamentary elections, Macron unequivocally said a new government would not be formed until mid-August, as the country would be preoccupied with the Olympics.



The left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP), which is expected to win the most seats in the National Assembly based on election results, decided earlier on Tuesday to propose Lucie Castets as prime minister.



Macron said it is not about the name, but the next candidate's ability to secure a majority in parliament.

The president also reiterated that he will not resign, giving stability in the country a reason to remain in his position.

The NFP struggled for weeks to come up with a solid name to propose to Macron as prime minister, resulting in severe divisions within the left-wing bloc.



Macron last week accepted outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation following the election results, after initially rejecting it on July 8.

Attal will continue dealing with the government's affairs until a new government is formed.

Political parties harshly criticized Macron for rejecting Attal's resignation, delaying the process and causing instability in the country.

The NFP could win more than 180 seats. The centrist alliance, Together for the Republic, backed by Macron, finished second with more than 160 seats, while Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party got over 140 seats.

The National Assembly has 577 seats, and none of the three primary alliances was able to win an absolute majority of 289 lawmakers.

Macron dissolved parliament and announced early elections after the RN won more than 31% of the vote in the European Parliament elections on June 9, defeating his centrist bloc.