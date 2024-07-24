Israeli onslaught in Khan Younis ‘ethnic cleansing’: Hamas

A child looks on as displaced Palestinians, who fled their houses due to Israeli strikes, take shelter, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Hamas called on Wednesday Israeli attacks on civilians and residential buildings in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip "ethnic cleansing."

For the third consecutive day, the Israeli army continued its military operations in Khan Younis amid artillery shelling, gunfire, and the demolition of residential buildings.

The army launched a surprise attack in the city after issuing immediate evacuation orders for residents in its eastern neighborhoods, which were previously designated by Tel Aviv as a "safe zone" for displaced civilians.

At least 89 Palestinians have since been killed and over 300 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in the city, according to local authorities.

"Israel's continued systematic destruction of residential neighborhoods in Khan Younis, deliberate and direct shooting at civilians, and indiscriminate shelling of residential areas is a continuation of genocide and ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, Hamas said in a statement.

"The occupation is destroying what remains of the landmarks of life in full view of a world incapable of taking deterrent steps," it added.

The Palestinian resistance group called on the international community and the United Nations "to move beyond condemnation by taking practical measures to stop this aggression and hold the Zionist war criminals accountable."

















