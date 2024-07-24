Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack arrested in Türkiye

Evgenii Serebriakov, who allegedly carried out a car bomb attack in Russia's capital Moscow, was captured in Türkiye on Wednesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Yerlikaya said on X that Russian Interpol officials contacted Türkiye's Interpol/Europol Department at 10.30 a.m., reporting that Serebriakov had arrived in Türkiye on a Moscow-Bodrum flight.

Russian Interpol officials said that the car bomb attack carried out in Moscow on Wednesday resulted in two injuries.

Investigations revealed that Serebriakov entered Türkiye through Bodrum Airport in Muğla province at 9.40 a.m. but was not recognized because he was not listed in the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database and had no active UYAP (National Judiciary Informatics System) record, Yerlikaya said.