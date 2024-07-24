UN human rights chief ‘horrified’ by killings in Papua New Guinea

The UN human rights chief said Wednesday he is shocked by the deaths concerning a land dispute in Papua New Guinea, which killed dozens.

"I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"I urge the authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and transparent investigations and to ensure those responsible are held to account. It is also vital that victims and their families receive reparations, including adequate housing, effective protection against further attacks and necessary psychosocial support," he said.

Volker also urged authorities to work in and with the affected communities to address the root causes of land and lake disputes and prevent a recurrence of the violence.

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed in the Kanda area of the Angoram district of East Sepik province last week.

The death toll could rise to more than 50 as authorities search for missing victims, Turk warned, adding that more than 200 villagers fled as their homes were being torched.

Thirty-three suspects have been identified as being behind the massacre and the burning of the houses, according to The National newspaper.