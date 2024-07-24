Pro-Palestinian protestors arrested near Union Station in U.S. capital

At least two pro-Palestinian protestors were arrested by police in front of Union Station in Washington, DC, while some protestors attempted to raise the Palestinian flag.

"Let them go," the protestors chanted as police arrested two individuals.

Thousands of protestors gathered near the U.S. Capitol, where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delivering a speech to Congress.

Some of the protestors later marched towards Union Station while Netanyahu addressed the joint session of Congress.