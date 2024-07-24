Mauritania boat tragedy kills 15, with many missing

A pirogue carrying 300 migrants from The Gambia capsized near the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott earlier this week, after a week at sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

Mauritanian Coast Guard units rescued 120 people, but 15 were confirmed dead, and many are missing, said IOM.

"Among the survivors, ten people were urgently referred to hospitals for medical care, and four unaccompanied and separated children were identified. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) immediately intervened to provide direct and essential assistance to the survivors," it said.

The accident highlights the dangers of the West Atlantic migration route, which has seen a sharp increase in usage, it noted.

Between Jan. 1 and July 15, 2024, alone, more than 19,700 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands via the route, a 160% increase, compared to the 7,590 migrants who came during the same period in 2023, it said.

"Since June 2024, more than 76 boats with around 6,130 surviving migrants have disembarked in Mauritania, with at least 190 dead and missing migrants," according to the IOM.