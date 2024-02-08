Voting ends in Pakistan amid victory claims, rigging allegations

The party of Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed victory, while the rival group led by Imran Khan alleges rigging, as voting for the country's national elections ended on Thursday amid sporadic violence.



The polling closed at 5 pm (1200 GMT) after a chaotic day that saw the suspension of mobile phone services, deadly attacks on security forces and allegations of rigging.



The election panel said it will allow people who are waiting in queues to vote beyond 5 pm.



Hamza Shehbaz, a nephew of Sharif and a candidate for the national legislature, said in the eastern city of Lahore his party will win a majority.



Khan's party accused the authorities of political engineering, citing the suspension of mobile and internet services.



At least five security personnel, four police officers and a soldier, were killed in the north-western region when their vehicle was attacked with a hand grenade, local media reported.



The provisional early results are expected to start tickling in after a couple of hours.



