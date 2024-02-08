 Contact Us
News World Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced on Thursday that Valery Zaluzhny, the top commander who has led Kyiv's forces during Russia's invasion, has been removed from his position. Umerov expressed gratitude to Zaluzhny for his contributions and achievements.

AFP WORLD
Published February 08,2024
Subscribe
UKRAINE ARMY CHIEF ZALUZHNY REMOVED FROM POST

Ukraine's top commander Valery Zaluzhny, who has led Kyiv's forces throughout Russia's invasion, has been removed from his post, defence minister Rustem Umerov said on Thursday.

"Today, a decision was made to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am sincerely grateful to Valery Fedorovych (Zaluzhny) for all his achievements and victories," Umerov said on social media.

UKRAINE'S DEFENCE MINISTER SAYS DECISION TAKEN TO CHANGE MILITARY LEADERSHIP

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said the decision was taken on Thursday to change the Ukrainian military leadership.

"The war does not remain the same. War changes and demands change. New approaches and new strategies are needed. Today, a decision was made on the need to change the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Umerov said in a statement.