Poll results being compiled, to be announced ‘as soon as possible’: head of Pakistan’s electoral body

Pakistani election officials begin counting of votes after the closing of voting at a polling station in Peshawar, Pakistan, on February 08, 2024. (AA Photo)

Pakistan's chief election commissioner said that election results are being compiled and they would be announced "as soon as possible."

"I am sure our returning (polling) officers will compile and transmit the results as soon as possible," Raja Sikandar Sultan said in a video message, and congratulated the nation over the "successful" holding of elections.

His message came after political parties said results are coming in "slow."

"Results are incredibly slow coming in. However, initial results are very encouraging! PPP candidates and independents whom we have supported/ engaged with seem to be doing well! Let's see what the final tally is in the end," Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on X.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari, a senior leader of incarcerated ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said: "Counting is being stopped and results are being changed at many places! Mainly Punjab," alleged PTI leader.

"This is the second half of counting & the point when manipulation takes place while PTI is clearly leading. Is the world watching?" he said on X.

Earlier, millions of eligible voters cast their ballot in the general election to elect a new government for the next five years amid heightened security and suspension of cellphone and mobile internet services. The polling day witnessed several bombings which resulted in at least 12 deaths.