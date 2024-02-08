HOUTHI GROUP SAYS SECOND ROUND OF U.S.-UK RAIDS ON YEMENS HODEIDAH CAME WITHIN HOURS

Houthi group says second round of U.S.-UK raids on Yemen's Hodeidah came within hours

The Yemeni Houthi group reported that the U.S.-UK airstrikes raided Hodeidah in western Yemen -- the second attack on the Houthi-controlled province on Thursday.

"American British aggression targets the Shabaka area, southern the port of Salif, with two raids," said Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

The Houthi-affiliated Ansarollah news website cited a security source who said the Shabaka area was targeted in two raids.

Earlier Thursday, the Houthi group said the Ras Isa area in Hodeidah was attacked by U.S.-UK airstrikes.

The American and British sides have yet to comment on the attacks.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating from retaliatorily U.S. and UK airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships to be legitimate military targets.

A coalition led by the U.S. has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 that have targeted "Houthi locations" in parts of Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea.

