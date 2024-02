One out of every two electric cars sold in January was Togg: Report

Among electric car brands, Togg's rise continued in January as well. Togg remained in the top position in the market last month with 1625 units sold. Thus, one out of every two electric cars sold in the electric car market was a Togg.

