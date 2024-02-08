U.S. forms consortium on artificial intelligence safety

The Biden administration formed a consortium dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) safety, the Commerce Department announced Thursday.

The U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) aims to unite AI creators, users, academics, government and industry researchers, as well as civil society organizations in support of the development and deployment of safe and trustworthy AI, according to a statement.

"The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in the statement.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Ree said: "To keep pace with AI, we have to move fast and make sure everyone-from the government to the private sector to academia-is rowing in the same direction."

The consortium has more than 200 member companies, organizations, startups, civil society and academic teams.

Some of the most notable participants from the tech industry included in the consortium are Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI and Qualcomm.