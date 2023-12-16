Erdoğan: Israeli oppression in Gaza and Jerusalem will soon come to an end

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech during an event, "The days when we will overcome the massacres in Gaza and the aggressive actions in Jerusalem by the oppressive Israeli administration are near, with Allah's permission."



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the "Ilim Yayma Awards Presentation Ceremony" in Istanbul.

Highlights from Erdoğan's speech are as follows:



"Today, I offer my condolences to the Turkish people on behalf of my nation to our dear brother, Sheikh Nawaf, whom we learned with deep sorrow of his death. May Allah have mercy on him. I extend my condolences to the friendly and brotherly Kuwaiti people. The late Sheikh Nawaf will always be remembered as a sincere and reliable friend of Turkey. I also pray for success for my brother Sheikh Meshal, the new Emir of Kuwait.

Now, both in the Islamic world and in the Turkic world, there is a much different, much more positive, and much more courageous atmosphere than in the past. The liberation of Karabakh from occupation has further strengthened this atmosphere. The days when we will overcome the massacres in Gaza and the aggressive actions in Jerusalem by the oppressive Israeli administration are near, with Allah's permission.

In recent times, with the widespread use of foreign social media platforms, we see a serious erosion, even corruption, from a moral perspective. We must protect our own children from the insidious, destructive, and negative effects of new communication channels that rapidly envelop our bodies along with technology.

Through these platforms, we also witness that perverse trends that distort and destroy our national identity are beginning to infiltrate our society."









