News Middle East Israel's colonization of Palestinian territories constitutes "war crime" - UN rapporteur

The UN Palestine rapporteur has declared that Israel's colonization of Palestinian territories constitutes a war crime. The rapporteur has called for the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant in response.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published December 16,2023

In a statement, the UN Palestine rapporteur urged for an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, stating that Israel's colonization of Palestinian territories amounts to a "war crime".