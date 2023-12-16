Effective Gaza diplomacy from Erdoğan to put an end to Israeli bloodshed

While the world remains silent in the face of Israel's massacres, Türkiye is conducting multifaceted diplomacy to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza. Türkiye's key role in diplomacy is also evident in its efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is among the leaders who raise their voices the most against Israel's massacre in Gaza. He expresses his reaction to countries that ignore the war crimes committed against Gaza on every platform.

INTENSIVE EFFORTS FOR A LASTING CEASEFIRE

Erdoğan has held meetings with numerous world leaders, both in person and over the phone. During his visits to countries and participation in summit meetings, he brings up Israel's war crimes in Gaza.

A HELPING HAND FROM TÜRKİYE TO GAZA

In addition to ceasefire efforts, action has been taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. Palestinian patients brought to Türkiye have been placed under treatment.

'Gaza' diplomacy also showed its influence in the prisoner exchange. With the initiatives of the National Intelligence Organization, mobilized under Erdoğan's instructions, Thai prisoners in Gaza were released.