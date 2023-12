News Middle East Dozens of Palestinians buried alive by Israel army in northern Gaza - official

Dozens of Palestinians buried alive by Israel army in northern Gaza - official

According to local authorities, numerous displaced, sick, and wounded individuals were buried alive by Israeli bulldozers in the area surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. In response to these reports, the Palestinian health minister has urged for an investigation into this alleged action by the Israeli army.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST Published December 16,2023 Subscribe

Local authorities told the media outlets on Saturday that Israeli bulldozers buried numerous displaced, sick, and wounded individuals alive near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.



The Palestinian health minister has urged for an investigation into these inhuman actions by the oppressing Israeli forces in the conflict-hit Gaza Strip.