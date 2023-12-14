PUTIN LAUDS ERDOĞANS REMARKABLE EFFORTS IN RAISING AWARENESS ABOUT GAZA TRAGEDY

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his statement, said, "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is taking a leading role in the efforts in Gaza. We must implement UN decisions in Gaza and East Jerusalem. Erdoğan and I are on a close page regarding this. There may be a new meeting with Erdoğan at the beginning of next year."



Vladimir Putin participated in the annual special question-and-answer session and year-end press conference held at the Gostiny Dvor Trade and Exhibition Center in Moscow.



"Erdoğan is one of the leaders of the international community doing everything to draw attention to the tragedy in Gaza, improve the situation, and create conditions for long-term peace," Putin said in a statement.



"What is happening in Gaza Strip is a 'disaster.' The conflict in Ukraine is nothing compared to the destruction of the Gaza Strip," Vladimir Putin stressed in his comments.















