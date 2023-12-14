PUTIN LAUDS ERDOĞANS REMARKABLE EFFORTS IN RAISING AWARENESS ABOUT GAZA TRAGEDY

 Contact Us
In his statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's prominent involvement in the Gaza initiatives. "Erdoğan, as a prominent figure in the global community, actively contributes towards raising awareness about the devastating events occurring in Gaza. His efforts focus on enhancing the current circumstances and fostering an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace," Putin said in a statement.

Published December 14,2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his statement, said, "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is taking a leading role in the efforts in Gaza. We must implement UN decisions in Gaza and East Jerusalem. Erdoğan and I are on a close page regarding this. There may be a new meeting with Erdoğan at the beginning of next year."

Vladimir Putin participated in the annual special question-and-answer session and year-end press conference held at the Gostiny Dvor Trade and Exhibition Center in Moscow.

"What is happening in Gaza Strip is a 'disaster.' The conflict in Ukraine is nothing compared to the destruction of the Gaza Strip," Vladimir Putin stressed in his comments.