Erdoğan tells Biden in phone call: “Humanitarian tradegy in Gaza should be stopped”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday.



''During the conversation, the attacks of Israel on Palestinian territories, especially Gaza, Türkiye-U.S. bilateral relations, Sweden's NATO membership process, and global and regional issues were discussed. President Erdoğan emphasized the need to put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza as soon as possible, stating that withdrawing the unconditional support of the U.S. to Israel could quickly achieve a ceasefire, and that both the world and the U.S. public have voiced this demand more loudly in recent days, and that achieving a permanent ceasefire in the region is the historical responsibility of the U.S. President Erdoğan also stated that the deepening and prolongation of Israel's attacks could have negative regional and global consequences, and that the establishment of the guarantee mechanism proposed by Türkiye, the fulfillment of promises, and the establishment of an independent, sovereign, territorially integral Palestinian State with its capital in Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders is the most reasonable and permanent solution. The issue of F-16 was also discussed during the conversation between President Erdoğan and Biden.





















