Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific cancels flights to Israel

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific on Tuesday said it was canceling, with immediate effect, flights to and from Israel.

"In view of the uncertainty related to the ongoing situation in Israel, all Cathay Pacific flights to and from Tel Aviv from today up to and including 28th March 2024 will be canceled," the carrier said in a brief statement.

It added: "Despite our best efforts, alternative flights are very limited in the current situation, severely restricting rebooking options."

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.